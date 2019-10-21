Mitt Romney Says Impeachment Probe Into Donald Trump Will Be Seen As ‘Inflection Point In American History’

During a recent interview with The Atlantic, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who was critical of Donald Trump’s calls to China and Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, discussed his feelings on the impeachment probe into the president. Unlike the majority of Republicans, Romney claims he’s open to the possibility of Trump’s impeachment.

According to Romney, the impeachment probe will be viewed as an “inflection point in American history,” Breitbart reports.

“I don’t look at myself as being a historical figure. I do think these are critical times. And I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”

Romney also suggested that Trump’s character is linked to and influences his performance in office.

“Berating another person, or calling them names, or demeaning a class of people, not telling the truth — those are not private things,” he said. “If during the campaign you pay a porn star $130,000, that now comes into the public domain.”

Per The Inquisitr, Romney also revealed in the same Atlantic interview that he maintains a secret Twitter account, which Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg claims to have discovered. Feinberg claims that the account first followed Tagg, Romney’s older child, back in 2011. In addition, Feinberg claims that Glen Johnson, an editor for Boston.com, was the second follow. Johnson previously followed Romney and was covering him back in 2011 when Romney was prepping his presidential campaign.

Romney’s comment on leadership character reflects those made in his interview with Axios, when the former Republican presidential candidate said he believes that “character” is important in our leaders, as is their ability to “do things that unify us.”

Romney also spoke about Barack Obama’s decision not to pursue military action against Syria following the use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its comparison to Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from the northern part of the Western Asian country. According to Romney, Trump’s decision is “worse” than Obama’s because it says that the United States “will walk away from his friends and from its allies,” referring to the U.S.-backed Kurds in the region that were subsequently attacked by Turkey.

He claims that Trump’s move is a “very dark spot in America’s history,” adding that the United States should never abandon its allies.

Although Trump previously suggested he’s bringing U.S. troops home from Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently revealed that said troops are heading to Iraq to fight the Islamic State. In addition, Trump is reportedly moving other troops to Saudi Arabia, leading to some, such as independent Justin Amash, to criticize Trump, who he believes has no intention of bringing troops home from the Middle East.