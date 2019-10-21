’90 Day Fiancé’: Ricky Reyes Shows Off Major Weight Loss

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé may remember Ricky Reyes from the popular series, but the reality TV star is almost unrecognizable after losing almost 30lbs, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Reyes appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after meeting and falling in love with a woman named Melissa, who was living in Colombia. Reyes packed his bags and traveled to see Melissa, but the woman stopped responding to his messages and refused to show up to meet him. Fortunately for Reyes, he had a backup plan. The man reached out to another woman, Ximena, who was also living in Colombia. The pair got together and Reyes ended up proposing to Ximena. The woman accepted the proposal, but it was later revealed that Reyes was already married and that he was using Ximena as a way to be on the television show, according to a separate report from Soap Dirt.

After his time on the show came to an end, viewers continued to criticize the man for his behavior. He tried several times to publicly apologized to Ximena, but fans of the show weren’t buying it. Reyes claimed he became a victim of vicious words and online bullying and made the decision to quit social media.

Since his return to social media, Reyes appears to have gained a new outlook and he’s been focused on improving himself. Earlier this month, he took to his Instagram account to share a before and after photo of his weight loss journey.

“Exactly today marks 8 months of training and diet. A total of exactly 30 pounds lost. Could’ve I lost more, hell yes! However the key is to get back on that horse, recognize the mistakes and go forward,” he wrote on his Instagram.

“There would be days I would eat like shit for 3 days straight, the old me would’ve just gave up…however I learnt something new along the way, the skill of patience and perseverance.”

Loading...

Reyes isn’t the only 90 Day Fiancé star slimming down these days. Angela Deem, of the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, also debuted a new look earlier this month. Deem’s fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi, took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his lady, showing off her new figure, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the photo, Deem wore a dark blue and black off the shoulder top, which perfectly matches her fiancé’s shirt. It’s believed that the woman has been losing weight for her upcoming wedding, but there have also been rumors that the weight loss could be caused by the stress of not being able to have a child for Ilesanmi, which is customary in his culture.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.