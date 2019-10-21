Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels Like She’s ‘Existing, Not Living’ In Her New Life As Duchess

Meghan Markle seemed to find her fairytale love story with Prince Harry. But it wasn’t long before the couple realized that the media wasn’t going to make their lives easy for them to enjoy in peace. For royal fans, it’s not news to hear about drama with Markle’s American family, nor is it surprising to hear rumblings and rumors of tensions between the royals due to Meghan. But what seems to have changed is the Duchess’ willingness to open up about what it’s really been like for her behind-the-scenes. In addition, Radar Online reported on Meghan’s struggles, as she apparently feels like she’s “existing, not living.”
These claims were made by Tom Bradby, ITV broadcaster, who shared his perceptions of what the couple is going through.
“[I] couldn’t quite shake a sense of sadness, too, at the over powerful impression that this young family, happy in themselves, is struggling to adapt,” he said.
“[They] came across as more vulnerable and bruised than the spoilt, petulant, arrogant and entitled caricatures sometimes tied to the public whipping post,” added Bradby.
The narrative that Meghan is spoiled has played out in the media for months, with many rumored dramatic moments surrounding their royal wedding.
“Another human story gradually emerged, of a couple who clearly feel under the most extreme pressure and seem, at times, to be buckling under pressure,” said Bradby.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
In addition, Tom brought up the rumors about Meghan and the rest of the royal family.
“Difficulties splits and tensions within the wider royal family” weren’t “exaggerated or untrue,” he asserted.
Considering that Meghan recently got candid about what she’s been going through, Bradby’s claims seem to be on-point. What happens next, however, is hard to know.
There’s been plenty of rumblings about the pair potentially moving out of the U.K. These rumors have included the royals supposedly moving to Los Angeles, Africa, and Canada.
And with all of the stress that the couple may be experiencing, it’s likely not helpful that they’re dealing with Meghan’s dad, Thomas, and his decision to release a private letter to the Daily Mail. Since then, the couple have decided to sue the British newspapers for a variety of misdeeds, including phone hacking, according to Cosmopolitan.
Royal fans will have to wait and see what, if anything, comes out of the legal action. And in the case of the private letter, the downside is that the item has already been published, so there’s no way to erase that from the public’s memory.
Unfortunately for Prince Harry, it doesn’t look like his battle with the media is anywhere near over.
View this post on Instagram
In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub – a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ – a local masterchef winner – which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics – supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions – who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
Delivered To Your INBOX