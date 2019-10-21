‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Stuns In Camo Print With Gold ‘Isaac, Lincoln & Lux’ Necklace On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry was never one for Gucci shoes or Versace handbags. The Teen Mom 2 star flies the flag for easy-going style, with fans of the star generally appearing to love that Kailyn seems to spend her life in cute shorts, flip-flops and colorful t-shirts. The warm months aren’t around anymore, though. Unsurprising, then, that Kail didn’t appear in a t-shirt today.

Kailyn recently wowed Instagram covered in confetti and with unicorn pig statues. While that Instagram story saw the blonde spending time with sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, today’s story saw Kail without her boys.

She hadn’t forgotten them, though. Kailyn has a way of carrying her three kids around with her wherever she goes: the star wears a gold necklace with their initials on it – totally adorable.

Kailyn’s video today saw her in selfie mode and influencing. Kailyn was talking to her followers about some products, although for fans of Kailyn’s beauty, the video likely ticked boxes for seeing the star up close. Kailyn was looking gorgeous in camouflage print today, with the star seen wearing a zip-up top with fleece elements around the collar. Kailyn appeared with a tiny bit of makeup, plus her glasses. She did pull a few goofy faces during the footage, but that’s Kailyn – she never takes herself too seriously.

Kailyn is busy these days. Alongside featuring on the popular MTV franchise, Kailyn is running her own business: the star is CEO of her own Pothead haircare brand, with fans appearing to adore that those luscious blonde locks have earned Kail a business opportunity. Kailyn even updates her Instagram with videos of her washing the boys’ hair with her products.

Things aren’t easy for Kail, though. The star is a single mother, with fans often judging her for the fact that her three sons were all fathered by different men. Kailyn is a tough cookie, though. That said, this mom faces solitude like all single mothers. She’s even mentioned the difficulties she’s had in finding friends after relocating. A promotional Instagram post from Kail earlier this year saw her mention just this.

Promotional posts from Kailyn do pop up on her feed from time to time, although recent ones have excited fans by virtue of seeing Kailyn showcase her sensational figure. An Instagram post showing Kailyn in jeans came with a mention of Khloe Kardashian’s brand.

‘”Ie been living in these @GOODAMERICAN jeans! They are so comfy, sucks me in in all the right places and doesn’t gap in the back. I love that they are inclusive to all body types, ranging from XS-4X and offer a variety of washes and designs,” Kailyn wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.