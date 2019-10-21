Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Lowers Bathrobe In Sultry Update From The Beach

Natasha Oakley enjoyed her weekend at the beach, and teased her Instagram fans with a snippet from how she spent it. On Sunday, October 20, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sultry update from her hotel room in which she wears almost nothing at all.

The photo shows Oakley standing on a balcony as the ocean features in the background. According to the geotag she added to her post, she was enjoying her morning at the Hotel Ravesis in Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The model rocked a white bathrobe and nothing else, and to spice things up, Oakley slid the bathrobe onto her arms, putting a whole lot of a cleavage on display. Oakley has her left hand placed just beneath her chest, keeping the robe in place.

Oakley also wore the robe cinched at the waist. She is leaning against the rail with one leg propped in front of the other, in a way that causes the robe to open up high at the thigh, showing off her toned leg. The model wore her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down in flowy strands that cascade over her shoulders.

Oakley is looking to her left at a point off-camera, striking a dreamy expression.

Since going live, the post — which Oakley shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,000 likes within a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 50 comments to the photo, suggesting a lot more interactions will still come in as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“You’re such a beauty,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Wowwww,” said another fan, including a few red heart emoji at the end of the message.

Loading...

“Gorgeous shot,” a third fan raved.

Oakley often takes to her Instagram feed to share photos of herself wearing pieces from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 alongside her friend and business partner Devin Brugman. However, the Oakley has since expanded her talents. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Oakley recently announced that she had partnered up with the popular clothing name Nasty Gal to design her own clothing line. She called the experience “one of the most exciting collaborations of [her] career,” as the report pointed out.