Instagram Model Neybron James Shows Off Voluptuous Body In Bandeau Top And Thong

Plus-size Instagram model Neybron James is no stranger to flaunting her curves in sexy lingerie and skimpy bikinis on social media. In fact, her racy snaps have helped her attract more than 1.5 million fans on the photo-sharing website and the number seems to be steadily growing with each passing day.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared another hot snap which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

Wearing a barely-there black thong and a brown bandeau-style top, the model turned her back toward the camera and struck a side pose to put her famous booty on full display.

The mirror selfie also allowed the model to show off her tattoos which have made her even more famous on the photo-sharing website.

Neybron wore her blond tresses down, opted for minimal makeup and painted her nails with a black nail color to keep it chic, yet sexy.

As of this writing, and within six hours of going live, the snap has amassed more than 21,000 likes and about 400 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s derriere and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans, many of Neybron’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included the self-proclaimed queen of curves Abigail Ratchford, Rachel Bush, Vicky Aisha, Yaslen Clemente, and Darcy Donavan, among many others.

“You’re pretty and sexy so let’s talk privately,” one fan requested the model.

“Wow! So beautiful. Happy Sunday and hope you have a great day,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the curvy model.

“Dam!! [This snap] is just mind blowing. So much hotness!!”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “simply wow,” “you’re perfect,” “the most beautiful woman,” and “lovely tattoos,” to praise the hottie.

Prior to sharing the booty snap, Neybron titillated her fans with a lingerie snap where she could be seen reclining on a sofa, wearing a black studded bra that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The model wore skimpy black panties, let her hair down, and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the lingerie set was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin.