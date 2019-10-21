Felicity Huffman’s Hefty Fine Has Already Been Paid

Disgraced actress Felicity Huffman has already paid her $30,000 fine in full.

Felicity Huffman is ready to get her dues paid and move on with her life in the wake of the college admissions scandal. The actress is in the middle of her 13-day prison sentence currently and has already reportedly paid her hefty $30,000 fine for her involvement in the scandal. Now, upon her release from prison, she will only have community service and probation to take care of. This past Thursday, prosecutors involved with this case say Huffman’s fine was paid in full, according to Daily News.

The 56-year-old’s sentence was passed down to her in September. The full sentence included 14 days behind bars, one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine. However, because she spent some time in prison during her initial arrest, that time will go towards her overall sentence and she will get released a day early. The actress will be free on October 27, just in time for Halloween. Her sentence was controversial, with some thinking it wasn’t a strict enough punishment for her crime, while others didn’t think she could have to do any prison time at all due to the way she took responsibility for her actions.

Nevertheless, Huffman was entirely contrite and accepting of the sentence, claiming her only focus now is to pay her dues and make amends with her family. The actress was one of the lesser offenders involved in the case, but she has gotten some of the most attention due to her fame. The actress pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the cheating scheme, to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would have a better chance at getting into her desired college to study theater. Her daughter, Sophia Macy, knew nothing of Huffman’s actions behind the scenes and was reportedly crushed when she found out.

BREAKING: Actress Felicity Huffman has reported to jail to serve her 14 DAY sentence in the college admissions scandal. Her spokesperson says she arrived at the Federal Corrections Institution in Dublin, CA this morning. She paid $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score #7news pic.twitter.com/q8rhJqm2ab — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) October 15, 2019

On Saturday, Sophia and Huffman’s husband William H. Macy were photographed visiting Huffman at the Dublin, California prison where she’s doing her time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was also photographed wearing a dark green prison jumpsuit, a white cap, and her usual eyeglasses.

As for Huffman’s reason behind the crime, she claims she did it out of a misdirected sense of care for her daughter.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” the actress said in a letter to the judge.