Kylie Jenner And Rob Kardashian Recreate ‘Rise And Shine’ Song On Instagram

Kylie Jenner gifted her brother Rob Kardashian with a live rendition of “Rise and Shine.”

The now-viral clip has been all over social media and remade as memes and videos. While Jenner herself has shared some of the remixes on her own social media page, the makeup mogul had yet to repeat it live.

This all changed when Kardashian posted a video of Jenner speaking the words live. While standing in the entry to mom Kris Jenner’s home, Kylie is seen wearing a snakeskin bodysuit with white slippers. Her hair is down and the influencer is rocking a makeup-free face while holding a sucker. While staring at the camera, Kylie silently mouths “rise and shine” and makes a sly smile at the camera.

The video on Rob’s official Instagram page quickly grabbed the attention of his 890,000 followers. At the time of writing, the post received more than 600,000 views on Rob’s page. The video also received more than 700 comments under the post.

“We can’t hear her wtf,” one follower said of the video.

“Agahahaha I cannot stop singing this,” another follower chimed in.

“A beauty,” another follower said.

According to Us Weekly, Rob may not have been behind the video of Jenner repeating her viral phase. The Arthur George CEO’s Instagram page is currently being run by Jenner Communications. The company currently posts on Rob’s behalf since he became banned from the social media app in 2017. The ban came shortly after Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Blac Chyna. The two were previously together back in 2016 and share one daughter together- Dream, 2. Rob did, however, post the video on his Twitter page, which he currently handles himself.

Kylie’s viral song began with fans of her YouTube channel earlier this month. The entrepreneur was showing her subscribers a tour of Kylie Cosmetics’ office when she decided to take them into her daughter Stormi Webster’s room and wake her up with her own rendition of the popular phrase.

Since “rise and shine,” many celebrities have referenced the songs and have even put their own spin on the tune. Musicians like Lizzo and Ariana Grande have paid homage to the tune already. The “Truth Hurts” singer played the song on her flute during a performance. Grande sang the song on her Instagram page and asked Kylie if she could sample the phrase.

Kylie is also hard at work on creating merchandise around the viral song. The businesswoman shared that black and white hoodies with the words “rise” and “shine” on them are available on her website.