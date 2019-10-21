Cuban Bombshell Claudia Sampedro Strikes Sexy Pose As She Teases Cleavage In Zipped Down Jumpsuit

Claudia Sampedro has been heating up Instagram this week, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, October 20, the Cuban bombshell, who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has pointed out, once again took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot in which she puts her sass in evidence by rocking a sexy outfit at a bar.

Sampedro is also known for her relationship with former NFL defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers, as The Inquisitr has previously written. In the photo, she is sitting on a bar top somewhere in Miami, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag she included with her post.

Sampedro is rocking an olive green jumpsuit featuring long legs and a sleeveless top. The suit boasts details in salmon in the bodice, and a zipper that goes from the collar all the way to the crotch area. Sampedro has her zipper down to her sternum, putting quite a bit of cleavage on display.

According to the tag she included with her photo and her caption, the outfit she is wearing is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Sampedro completed her look with a pair of orange boots that match the details of her jumpsuit. The bombshell is sitting on the bar top with one leg dangling down while she rests the other on a bar stool. She is spreading her knees in a pose that is both sexy and defiant at the same time.

Sampedro wore her blond highlighted hair in a sophisticated bob that is styled down in perfectly straight strands. Her makeup in marked by a dark smokey eye that gives her gaze extra depth.

Since going live, the post, which Sampedro shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, has garnered more than 4,100 likes in just half-an-hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 85 comments, and the interactions are bound to keep coming as the evening progresses.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the model and influencer, took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Obsessed,” one user raved, including a string of fire emoji with the comment.

“You look so [two fire emoji],” said another fan.

“Peppers was a winner on and off the field,” a third fan chimed in.