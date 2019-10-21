Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Sizzles In A Teeny Cropped Tank

Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, might be new to Instagram, but she is certainly learning the ropes fast. She recently delighted her followers by posting a picture where she looked absolutely stunning in a teeny white tank top. It is only the tenth picture that the brunette beauty has posted since joining the social media website this past summer.

Destiny describes herself on her Instagram home page as a mental health advocate. It makes sense that the brunette beauty feels passionate about the subject considering her own traumatic experience after her father suffered from a major health issue.

Destiny was only 17-years-old when her father nearly died after suffering a major drug overdose while at a brothel near Las Vegas. Almost worse than the fact that her father was in such dire condition was the fact that she found out about it from TMZ.

Since then, Lamar has fortunately recovered, and recently published this past spring an autobiography titled Darkness To Light: A Memoir this past spring. In the book, he detailed his substance abuse issues and other aspects of his life, including his marriage to reality television star Khloé Kardashian.

Destiny helped her father promote the book, which helped launch her into the limelight. She has been taking advantage of her newfound fame, and has already earned nearly 13,000 followers. The number will likely only keep growing as she finds her footing in the social media world.

In her most recent picture, Destiny stands against a window, with the sunlight hitting her pretty face. Across the street is a picturesque brick building, giving the setting city vibes. However, all attention is likely on Destiny, as she looks stunning in her outfit.

Her top consists of a white spaghetti strap tank top, with a scoop-neck neckline. It is cropped, showing off her toned midriff. She completed the look with a pair of black jeans. Her hair is styled sleek and straight, and she appears to be wearing hardly any makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The picture earned over 500 likes and around 20 comments.

“So beautiful,” one user gushed.

“Ur on a ROLL,” added another.

“Picture perfect,” wrote a third, along with a star, red rose, and perfection hand emoji.

The pants worn in the picture seemed to be worn in a previous picture posted by the stunner. In this shot, she wore the pants with a cropped white mock-neck shirt. She also paired it with a pair of black boots, elongating her legs.

The double-pic update earned close to 650 likes and more than 50 comments.

Destiny had previously showed off her fabulous figure in a crop top