’90 Day Fiancé’: Stacey Silva Sparks Breakup Rumors

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Stacey Silva. According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Stacey recently took to Instagram and deleted all traces of her Albanian beau, Florian Sukaj. The reality star also removed photos including Florian on her private Instagram page then later unfollowed him, which sparked rumors about the pair separating.

Not much is known about Stacey’s relationship with Florian. The couple appeared briefly on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey, and her British beau, Tom Brooks. The foursome spent time together in Albania, but the sister’s rivalry threatened to destroy Darcey’s fairy tale romance, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During the trip, Darcey mentioned that the couple had gotten engaged over three years ago and they still weren’t any closer to being married. Darcey told her sister that she didn’t have a right to judge her or Tom because her own relationship was also flawed. Although Stacey and Florian were seen constantly making out and expressing their feelings toward each other, it seems the Albanian man may have cheated on the Silva twin.

In a post, which was captured and tweeted by reality TV blogger John Yates, Stacey wrote: “I ain’t you mama,” along with a number of hashtags indicating there was a new woman in Florian’s life. Stacey also said she deserved better than what Florian has to offer.

As for the other Silva twin, Darcey’s relationship with Tom is currently heading in the right direction on the TLC series. During the October 20 episode, the couple spent the day together before sitting down to a romantic dinner. While eating, Tom took a moment to express his love and appreciation for the woman in front of him, before reaching into his pocket to pull out a small jewelry box.

However, it’s currently unclear if the couple remained together after the show stopped filming.

In a recent interview, Darcey teased that fans would just have to watch the show to find out but despite the outcome, she has no regrets, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens,” she said.

“I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I’m deserving of it. And I’m not here to be made for a fool.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.