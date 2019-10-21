Lindsey Graham Calls President Trump ‘Stupid’ For Asking China To Investigate Joe Biden

Graham joined others in criticizing Trump for attempting to have China investigate Joe Biden and his family.

As President Donald Trump continues to battle critics over decisions he made in regards to the pullout of U.S. troops in northern Syria, top Republican allies are still seemingly unhappy with his call earlier this month for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

According to The Hill, powerful Republican ally Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday labeled the president’s call for the investigation “stupid” during an interview with Axios.

“As to asking China to look into Biden, that was stupid. Nobody believes that China would be fair to Biden, Trump, me or you, or anybody. Bad idea. That didn’t last very long,” Graham said.

Graham then attempted to soften the blow by explaining why he thought Trump made the controversial call for China to get involved.

“I think that’s a frustrated Trump who feels like there’s two different games, that people in [the media] are never gonna really sit down and talk to Hunter Biden unless it’s a softball interview,” Graham added.

Graham’s remarks came in response to a question about Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who recently criticized Trump for calling on both China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, labeling it “wrong and appalling.”

“Well if you think the letter is impeachable, I mean the transcript, just say so. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. But did the president commit a crime on the phone call?” Graham said, referring to Romney’s remarks.

His remarks come as he previously defended Trump for his July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which critics claim was a clear-cut case of quid pro quo. They allege that the president purposely withheld nearly $4,000 million in U.S. military aid in what they claim was pressure on Zelensky to begin an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, therefore potentially giving Trump political ammunition he could use for the 2020 presidential election.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Loading...

The accusations were based on a White House transcript of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky, which later sparked a House-led impeachment inquiry.

Not long after the debacle began, Trump told a group of reporters outside of the White House that he thought China and Ukraine should open investigations into Biden and his family, which critics on both sides of the political aisle claimed is the same kind of request that landed him in hot water in the first place.

Graham has mostly been a staunch defender of the president in regards to the Ukraine phone-call controversy, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, has joined other Republicans in knocking the president for his recent action of pulling a large number of U.S. forces out of northern Syria — a move that left U.S.-friendly Kurdish forces vulnerable to a planned Turkish military assault.