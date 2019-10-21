Hillary Clinton Shades Donald Trump With Fake John F. Kennedy ‘Archive’ Letter To Khrushchev

Former 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton doesn’t even care anymore. In the past few days, the former Secretary of State has made headlines for a variety of reasons, including suggesting that 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset. However, late Sunday afternoon, Clinton took to Twitter to post a fake archive letter from President John F. Kennedy and Premier Khrushchev, which she jokingly said she found in the archives.

The letter that Clinton tweeted appeared initially on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week. The fake message is written in the style of the letter that President Donald Trump sent to Turkey’s Recep Erdoğan, which had a date of October 9. The letter from Trump urged the leader of Turkey to not be a “tough guy” or a “fool” and to make a great deal.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy—and I will,” Trump’s letter to the Turkish Recep read. “History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

Erdoğan did not appreciate the informal style or tone of President Trump’s letter. He felt the note wasn’t in line with “diplomatic and political courtesy.”

“We will not forget this,” Erdoğan said, as quoted by Newsweek. “When the time comes, we would like it to be known that we will take the necessary steps.”

Instead of responding to Trump’s letter, Erdoğan reportedly threw it in the trash.

In the fake JFK letter, he urges Khrushchev to get his missiles out of Cuba, and signed it with “hugs.”

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Clinton’s tweet caught plenty of attention on Twitter. More than 126,000 Twitter users hit the “like” button on the fake letter, and nearly 28,000 users retweeted her tweet. Many users called Secretary Clinton the “queen of shade” in the replies to her unexpected share, and others referred to her as Hillary Clinton 2.0. Recently she’s been more outspoken than she has been previously. Some people feel she has no more cares to give about the situation, especially since the news of the investigation into Clinton’s emails found no deliberate mishandling of information.

Some people on Twitter expressed their sadness that she is not the current president of the United States, while others urged her to run in 2020. However, Clinton’s detractors did not appreciate her trolling President Trump on the popular social media platform. In recent weeks she’s responded to some of Trump’s tweets.