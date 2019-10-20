WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Seth Rollins Destroying ‘Firefly Fun House’ Revealed

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the feud between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins got even more heated as “The Architect” entered the “Firefly Fun House” and burned it down.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Tom Colohue told the outlet’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the decision to destroy Wyatt’s property was down to Friday Night SmackDown‘s move to FOX, the show which “The Fiend” got drafted to earlier this month.

Colohue claims that the network doesn’t understand Wyatt’s horror-themed gimmick, which regularly sees the superstar put on a monster mask, emerge from the darkness and attack his opponents.

“To my knowledge, from what I’m being told as the days go on, FOX really aren’t sure what they can do with Bray Wyatt. How do you market Bray Wyatt to a sports audience? Is “The Fiend” going to come to a ball game? Is he going to sit during baseball? Do you see The Fiend turning up on one of the kiss cams? Do you see him joining a panel show?”

With FOX reportedly wanting Friday Night SmackDown to be sports-centric, bizarre segments like the “Firefly Fun House” might not be a part of their vision for the show.

It remains to be seen how Wyatt will be used going forward, but the coming weeks will be very telling. At the time of this writing, he and Rollins are on different shows, yet Wyatt will still challenge for Monday Night Raw‘s Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, WWE has added a new stipulation to the match to ensure that there’s a decisive winner this time. Unlike their Hell in a Cell match, the referee is forbidden from putting a stop to this one.

With Wyatt’s future set to be on the blue brand, the assumption is that he’ll lose to Rollins at Crown Jewel. However, WWE might spring a surprise on fans by putting the title on “The Fiend.”

Another match on the card will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez. The match marks the latter’s WWE debut, but putting the title on him could allow WWE to have Wyatt win the Universal Championship.

At the time of this writing, Velasquez is still a free agent. Should he win the WWE Championship and join Monday Night Raw, the red brand will have a replacement title should Wyatt take the Universal Championship to the other show.