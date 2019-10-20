Kelsey Merritt Gets Soapy In A Bathtub In New Instagram Pic

Kelsey Merritt has been enjoying herself in Costa Rica. The stunner shared a new Instagram update today that revealed the weather isn’t exactly perfect in the tropical paradise. The Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to be making the best of it, however, as she was seen soaking in a very soapy bubble bath.

The shot showed Kelsey lounging in a modern, oval-shaped tub. She was mostly submerged in the bubbles, but stuck her legs out out of the water. She held a sponge in her hands, and managed to show off her long legs. And even though she was in a tub, she looked as put-together as ever. Her hair was pulled back in a slick bun with a middle part, and she wore a pair of gold earrings.

Behind the model, you could see a glass door, with views of palm trees and an outdoor seating area. The doors were decorated with red-and-white striped curtains.

This photo has been liked over 10,700 times already, even though it’s only been live for 25 minutes. Fans had plenty of nice things to say about the model in the comments section.

“Uhhhh, the best,” gushed a follower.

“What bubble bath did you use to get so frothy!” wondered a fan.

“Enjoy @kelseymerritt. You and @conorjdwyer have a great time in Costa Rica. Love you both,” said another fan.

The fan is likely guessing that Kelsey is in Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Conor Dwyer. And it’s possible that he is, considering that just nine days ago, he announced his retirement from swimming. Unfortunately, the Olympic gold medalist was banned for 20-months from the sport, when it came to light that he had testosterone pellets placed in his hip, reported USA Today.

The ban made him ineligible for the upcoming Olympics, but it may not have come as a huge surprise to the swimmer. Between November 15 and December 20, Conor tested positive for drugs three times.

The pellets were presumably allowed, but it turned out that Dwyer, nor his nutritionist who suggested the pellets, never confirmed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency whether the treatment is in line with their policies. This left the Olympian with the decision to continue with his career or to retire now.

Fans of Kelsey and Conor can hope that the two will continue to share updates on their love life with their fans on social media. Plus, it’ll be interesting to see what Dwyer decides to do next. And for those that can’t get enough of Merritt, check out another post where she rocked a floral bikini.