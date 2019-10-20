‘Maxim’ Model Rachell Vallori Sizzles In Unbuttoned Shirt And Hot Pants On Instagram

Cuban Instagram model Rachell Vallori — who rose to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine – has proved from time to time that she can look gorgeous in all sorts of outfits. Whether she is rocking a bikini, a skimpy set of lingerie or a party outfit, she always ends up looking effortlessly gorgeous.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 20, the model posted a new snap where she could be seen flaunting her amazing figure and sense of style. Rachell wore a pink silk shirt that she teamed with black hot pants.

She tucked her shirt into her shorts but left it unbuttoned to reveal her lace bodysuit, one which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts and bare chest.

The mode completed her attire with a pair of glittery stockings, while she accessorized with a chic black purse and silver hoop earrings.

Rachell wore her brunette tresses down, opted for minimal makeup, stood on a flight of stairs and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model welcomed the fall season, adding that she will start layering herself little by little. She also added that she is currently in New York City.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture has amassed more than 1,400 likes and several comments where fans praised her for her incredible sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Rachell’s fellow models and influencers. These included Tika Camaj, Tiffany Keller and Paige Watkins, among others.

“Love the sexy look and the way the lace peeks out of that shirt!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“That’s the cutest outfit, omg!” another one wrote.

“Girl….you’re perfect,” a third commentator opined.

Meanwhile, the remaining fans used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to praise the model, while others used words and phrases like “amazing,” “breathtaking,” “very beautiful,” and “pretty woman” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Loading...

Prior to sharing the fashionable snap, Rachell treated her fans to a casual picture of herself where she could be seen stretching on the floor, wearing a bright pink crop top that she paired with matching pink pants.

The model could be seen flashing an ear-to-ear smile and wrote in the caption that at times, she can “die laughing.”

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Rachel was born and raised in Cuba. She started modeling at the age of 15 and later moved to the United States.