Michelle Obama Posts Photo In Sports Bra And Leggings, Tom Brady And Other Celebs React

Michelle Obama also displayed her strength in an Instagram post that was about self-care.

Michelle Obama‘s latest Instagram photo had her followers going wild, and it attracted the attention of quite a few famous faces.

Michelle’s days as First Lady might be behind her, but the wife of former President Barack Obama hasn’t stopped trying to be an inspiration for Americans. As reported by People, she recently encouraged her Instagram followers to engage in a little self-care, and she did it by showing off the way that she takes care of her impressive figure. On Sunday, the 55-year-old mother of two took to Instagram to share a snapshot that was taken in a gym. In it, Michelle is doing something that Americans don’t see former first ladies doing every day.

Michelle Obama is pictured rocking an all-black athletic ensemble that consists of a sports bra, leggings, and a baseball cap. She’s holding a huge exercise ball over her head as she performs a lunge, and her pose is making her flex her impressive toned abdominal muscles. Her arms are muscular but lean, and her legs also look athletic and strong.

The fit former first lady shared her photo with a motivational message about how she’s always glad that she hit the gym after a tough sweat session, even though working out doesn’t always feel good at first. She then asked her followers to share what they do to take care of themselves on Self-care Sundays, but many of the responses to her post were comments about how great she looks or praise for how strong she is.

Michelle Obama’s post has been liked over one million times so far, and it has received over 15,000 comments. Numerous celebrities responded to her post, including NFL star Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback, who current President Donald Trump considers a close friend, reacted to her post with a football emoji.

Model Ashley Graham was a fan of Michelle’s flat stomach.

“Ok Michelle Abs, we see you!” she wrote.

“Okaaaaay,” wrote actress Sophia Bush, who also included clapping hands and a fire emoji with her comment.

“Fitness queen,” remarked YouTube star Tyler Oakley.

Plenty of non-famous folks also responded to Michelle Obama’s post, and many of them let her know that she actually inspired them to hit the gym.

“Welp. I’m gonna take my butt to the gym. Thanks Auntie Michelle. I was surely not in the mood to work out but if you can make time then so can I,” read one response to her post.

“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken,” wrote another admirer.

Michelle Obama often spoke out about the importance of being healthy as First Lady, and it looks like she’s practicing what she preached. In addition to working out with an exercise ball like she is in her photo, Michelle has said that she enjoys workouts like yoga that help her stay flexible.