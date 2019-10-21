Chris Pratt Pokes Fun At Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Cooking

Katherine Schwarzenegger tried to cook dinner and it ended disastrously.

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn’t be more adorable or in love. The pair were just married on June 2 in Montecito, California and have been documenting their relationship on social media since the special day. Pratt is of course a successful actor having starred in hits like Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger is an award winning author. While Schwarzenegger may be talented in many ways, cooking is not one of her skill sets. Pratt poked fun at her inability to cook in his recent comical Instagram post, according to USA Today.

Pratt’s Instagram post featured a bagel bite on a plate, blackened and burnt to the point that it was hard to tell what it was. What happened to it? Schwarzenegger reportedly tried to cook it in the microwave but failed miserably, much to her husband’s amusement. Pratt couldn’t help but make fun of the fact that his wife was able to mess up the simple heating instructions to this extent. Nevertheless, he commended her for at least trying to cook, something she doesn’t have much experience in.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward.” As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe.”

Within no time, the post racked in well over 900,000 likes, with many fans and celebrities getting a huge kick out of Pratt’s post.

Loading...

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver. She is Pratt’s second wife, who was previously married to Anna Faris. Faris and Pratt divorced amicably and share one son together, Jack Pratt.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there’s been some concern over Faris’ mental and physical well being since Pratt got married again. She was photographed by paparazzi in August, not long after Pratt and Schwarzenegger. Many thought the actress looked like she had lost a lot of weight. Other rumors have circulated suggesting that Faris has a drinking problem that has consumed her life.