Dajana Gudic Shows Off Her Beautiful, Slender Figure In An Elegant, See-Through Dress On Instagram

Bosnian Instagram model and TV host Dajana Gudić has proven time and again that she can pull off all types of looks. Whether she wears a skimpy bikini or glamorous dresses, she always ends up looking gorgeous.

This is exactly what she has done in her latest Instagram snap where she was featured rocking a long, see-through printed dress that perfectly accentuated her slim figure as she struck a side pose.

The model posed against the backdrop of a wooden pole, while she raised her arms to hold her hair and looked straight into the camera.

The stunning model wore a full face of makeup, comprising some bronze shades, and also spray-tanned her arms to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 4,500 likes and over 160 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and praised her for her incredible sense of style.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Dajana’s fellow Instagram models, celebs and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, a trend which is becoming more and more common on the photo-sharing website. These included, Melody Rae, Hana Nitsche and Lynnie Marie, among others.

“Absolutely stunning! This dress was made for you,” one of her fans wrote on the pic.

“Gorgeous! Your curves are just amazing and this has to be the best pic of your booty,” another one opined.

Meanwhile a third commentator, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following words to praise the hottie.

“You’re like a fire. You excite me. You are perfect and words are not enough to describe your beauty.”

A few days ago, Dajana shared another picture of herself in the same outfit where she struck a pose by turning her back toward the camera. The see-through fabric of the dress allowed the model to flaunt a glimpse of her legs and amazing booty, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans awarded the picture with more than 26,000 likes and about 700 comments.

That apart, Dajana also shared another sultry snap where she could be seen rocking a yellow thong which she paired with a white crop top. The model struck a side pose and, in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Dajana is of Croatian and Serbian descent but was born and brought up in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.