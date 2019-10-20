WWE News: Triple H Says Tyson Fury Is ‘Custom Made’ For WWE

On October 31, Tyson Fury will make his WWE in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, and Triple H is looking forward to the occasion.

As quoted by 411Mania, “The Game” recently spoke to ESPN’s Get Up and talked about how the company recruited Fury, in addition to how the boxer is a perfect addition to the roster.

“We had a moment in time where we could get something done with him, we made the offer, he was thrilled to do it and it worked out perfectly for us. And you know, he’ll say it, I’ll say it, he’s custom made for this. Sports entertainment, he is the entertainment, that goes with the sport.”

Since agreeing to be a part of Crown Jewel, Fury has engaged in brawls and entertaining segments with Strowman. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, both men squared up to each other during a contract signing, and Fury tried to intimidate “The Monster Among Men” by snapping a pen.

Fury is clearly having a lot of fun, and Triple H is correct in saying that he’s an entertaining presence. As a boxer, Fury has always been a big personality with a tendency to trash talk his opponents in the lead up to fights. In that sense, he has some of the necessary tools to make it to the top in WWE.

While outsiders coming into WWE for one-off fights is not uncommon, Fury has teased the possibility of more wrestling matches in the future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he’s open to facing Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez down the line as well.

Eddie Hearn believes that Fury has lost his passion for boxing, and his outside interests are becoming more of a priority for the former unified champion. Speaking to iFL TV, the sports promoter stated that he believes Fury will call it a day on his main profession in the near future.

“Listen Tyson’s [Fury] on a roll right now, he’s going for it. He’s got a Christmas single coming out, he’s doing WWE wrestling – his heads gone completely but he’s absolutely living life, so good luck to him.”

Fury’s next boxing match will be against Deontay Wilder in February, assuming that his opponent wins his upcoming rematch against Luis Ortiz. Fury and Wilder fought to a draw last year, and fans are looking forward to a rematch to determine who’s the better fighter once and for all.