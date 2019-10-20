‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Skintight Dress: ‘What Are You Doing Tonight?’

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko certainly knows how to celebrate the weekend. The social media sensation, who currently boasts over 10.1 million followers on Instagram, wore not just one, but two incredibly skintight ensembles that showcased her absolutely phenomenal body.

Part of the reason that Anastasiya has developed such a fandom is that she is not afraid to show off her killer curves. In fact, it is one of her trademarks, and has earned her the nickname the “Russian Kardashian.” Her popularity has also allowed her to live a jet-set lifestyle, spending time in glamorous destinations like Los Angeles and Miami, where she moved as a teenager.

Anastasiya updated her fans over the weekend with two different uploads. The first was a post that featured a very low cut strapless jumpsuit. The second was an Instagram story where she wore an incredibly tight dress, with a very alluring caption.

In the post, Anastasiya sits on the edge of a veranda chair and is angled slightly sideways to give an incredibly flattering view of her famous figure. Her outfit is a jumpsuit that features red, yellow, blue, and nude stripes.

The strapless top of the jumpsuit seems barely able to contain the buxom brunette’s ample assets, and she seems perilously close to spilling out. The ensemble also flatters the other parts of her body — lying against her slim waist and hugging her hips.

Anastasiya’s hair is styled long and natural for the shot, and she accessorized with a pair of gold oversized earrings and her favorite Cartier bracelet.

The picture, which was posted in collaboration with Fashion Nova, earned over 108,000 likes and more than 1,500 glowing comments.

“Such a lovely picture of the most beautiful lady on earth,” one awestruck fan gushed. His compliments were rewarded when Anastasiya herself responded to the comment with a smiling face emoji.

“Wow you are perfect!!” echoed a second, adding two pink heart emoji.

“You just made my day,” concluded a third besotted user.

If followers of the brunette beauty wanted to see more of the Instagram star, they simply had to take to her Instagram story. In a short clip, Anastasiya filmed herself modeling a very tight dress while in front of the mirror. She made sure to turn so that viewers could see both the low scoop-neck cut of the tank dress, as well as how the skintight material was sure to flatter her famous derriere.

Her caption was the cherry on top of the sultry snap.

“What are you doing tonight?” she teased her followers.

Anastasiya has worn similar dresses in the past, like the one pictured below.

She also recently dropped jaws when wearing a fishnet bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.