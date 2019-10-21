Kylie Jenner Sizzles While Bent Over In A Pink Bikini On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is continuing to turn up the heat well into the fall season.

The mother of one posed for Instagram wearing a light pink bikini near the pool. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO looks absolutely stunning as she sits on a pool chair and only shows one side of her face. She has sunglasses on in the photo, and is captured while bending over with one hand on her thigh. Her backside is on full display as she shows it off while wearing a thong bikini bottom.

At the time of writing, the steamy photo of Jenner received more than 3 million likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under Jenner’s post.

“Omg more pics please, you look so hot,” one follower said.

“The Rise and Shinee,” another follower joked.

“This is also how I sit on a sun lounger,” one fan said.

Jenner shared on her Instagram page that she is currently on a girl’s trip. While she hasn’t shown the entire gang who attended, she did share a photo of her and friend Yris Palmer wearing matching bikinis near the pool. Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also chimed into Jenner’s comment section to confirm that she was also on the getaway.

Jenner has been sharing many photos of her sensual side as of late. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned on her page prior to her bikini posts. In a photo slideshow that she posted on Friday, October 18, Jenner is shown in bed and appears to be topless. Her white comforters are shown covering up her body as she posts multiple photos of her in bed. The reality star’s hair is flowing onto the bed as she slightly smiles for the camera. Her face is made up, as she added pink blush and a brown, matte lipstick to the photo.

At the time of writing, the slideshow of Jenner received more than 9 million likes. The photo also received more than 110,000 comments from Jenner’s followers.

Jenner’s steamy photos comes just two weeks after she declared that she is a single woman. The 22-year-old billionaire ended her relationship after two years together. Shortly after their split, Jenner was rumored to be reuniting with another one of her rapper exes, Tyga. The two were seen at the same place at the same time on several occasions, though Jenner took to her Twitter account to confirm that there was nothing happening between them at the present moment. She also shared that she was focusing on her co-parenting relationship with Scott.