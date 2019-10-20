NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders May Have Just Tweeted His Support Of A Trade To The New England Patriots

Emmanuel Sanders set the Twitter rumor mill afire on Sunday in what many took to be a response to rumors that he could be traded to the New England Patriots.

There have been increasing reports that the Denver Broncos wide receiver could be headed to the Patriots, a team that has been aggressive in building an offense that can bring them back to the Super Bowl. Amid these rumors, Sanders took to Twitter to post a gif that many saw as a reaction to the rumors. The short clip showed Sanders rubbing his chin in obvious interest at something, which fans and pundits took to be the chance at playing with Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.

Sanders didn’t give any context and included no caption for the Twitter post, but it was widely seen as a comment to the trade rumors that have grown more prevalent as the October 29 NFL trade deadline approaches.

Thirty-two-year-old Sanders is in the final year of his contract, and with the Denver Broncos looking to be headed into a full rebuild, he is expected to be on the trade block along with a number of the team’s other veteran players. As the Denver Post noted, the Patriots have been pegged as one of the teams most interested in Sanders.

The Patriots have already shown interest in Sanders in the past, the Denver Post noted, signing an offer sheet in 2013 when Sanders was on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers would match the offer, but the Patriots may be taking another run at Sanders this year as the team aims for what would be a record-tying fourth straight Super Bowl berth.

“[ESPN’s Adam] Schefter reports Denver is likely to be open to trading Sanders as the team continues to struggle, most recently suffering a blowout home loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night,” the report noted.

“The Broncos are mired at 2-5 and dealt Demaryius Thomas to Houston last October for a fourth-round pick. According to Schefter, the asking price for Sanders is expected to be higher.”

Loading...

The New England Patriots have already shown a willingness to be aggressive in rounding out their offense this season. The team took a chance on All Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown after he engineered his exit from the Oakland Raiders, though he lasted less than two weeks before the Patriots released him amid a stream of off-the-field controversies.

It’s not clear what the Broncos could be asking for Emmanuel Sanders, or what the Patriots would be willing to pay.