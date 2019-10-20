Sky Days & 600 Breezy Already Joking About An Engagement 2 Weeks After Going Public With Their Relationship

Reality TV star Sky Days and 600 Breezy appear to be completely head-over-heels for each other. Ever since they went public with their relationship two weeks ago on social media, both Sky and 600 Breezy’s feeds have been filled with cute couple moments.

Three days ago, the pair took it to another level as they were seen joking around about a wedding engagement. The post that Sky shared showed them at the beach, soaking up the rays. The Black Ink Crew star wore a white bikini, while the rapper opted for a pair of Calvin Klein shorts. Notably, he held a giant, inflatable engagement ring in his left arm, as she got down on one knee. Days was caught smiling widely, as she threw her arms back and bent her knees.

A second photo showed the two sharing a kiss, while they both stood inside the inflatable ring.

This update has been liked over 278,000 times so far. You can check it out on Sky’s Instagram page, where fans have flooded the comments section with their complimentary messages.

“Y’all so cute happy for u,” said a fan.

“LOL This would be the funnest proposal ever hahahahaha CUTE,” exclaimed another fan.

“I love that you’re this happy,” said a follower.

Others continued to send their love.

“This happened fast lol buhhhh,” noted a fan.

“I seeeee you Skyyyyy!!!!!!!!! Yesssss!!!!!” said another fan.

The captions noted that it was a “practice” proposal, so it looks like fans will have to wait longer for the real thing. At any rate, it looks like the lovebirds will continue to be open to the public about their relationship.

Prior to the proposal photo, Sky joked about being a lot to handle in a series of four photos. The Instagram update showed Sky wearing a leopard-print mini dress, while the rapper sported a bright-yellow shirt with a large graphic on the front. It was of a blue tiger that bit down on a rectangular text box that read, “Gucci.”

In addition, Days rocked a bright red wig with extra long hair that seemed to reach her booty. She was also seen in several shots sporting a black long-sleeved coverup, which covered her chest.

The two were caught sharing a kiss in the second photo, as the rapper grabbed Days. It was hard to tell where they were, but it’s obvious that they’re not shy about PDA. The final photo was of the couple flipping off the camera.

This update was liked over 111,000 times.

Fans that can’t get enough of Sky can check out her prior post where she showed off her cleavage in a mini dress.