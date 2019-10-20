Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Bod In Sweaty Workout Selfie

Jennifer Lopez shared a brand new workout selfie today, and it was all about her toned body.

She was spotted in a yellow and gray outfit, as she posed in front of a mirror while showing off her workout look. She wore a long-sleeved crop top, which left her ripped abs on full display. She wore a matching pair of gray leggings, which incorporated shades of yellow on her lower abdomen and down the sides of her legs.

Lopez held her phone with her left hand and gave a small smile while looking at her screen. She wore her hair pulled up in a slick, high bun. Other than that, she kept things simple with no visible accessories. And if she was wearing any makeup, it was natural-looking.

Behind her, you could see a brick wall and gym equipment. And in the foreground, you could see a completely bedazzled water bottle that was presumably JLo’s.

The update has been liked over 627,000 times already, even though it’s only been live for one hour. Fans gushed about Jennifer’s good looks in the comments section.

“SERVING BODY!” exclaimed a fan.

“You are looking awesome! The best ever!” said another fan.

“This is was I’m striving to look like when I’m 50! Sheeesh,” said a follower.

And it’s true that JLo seems to hardly look her age, because at 50-years-old, she’s still looking as fit as ever.

Other fans continued to pile on the compliments.

“Ooopppp yellow is your color ma,” said a follower.

“D*mnnnm breaking IG again and again,” said another follower.

Prior to this update, Jennifer shared another selfie except this time, she looked done up in a white, fuzzy outfit. The photo showed her sipping on a drink using a straw, as she gave a coy look. She wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with silver hoop earrings. The captions revealed that the photo was from last night.

But that’s not all, as JLo posted another update several days ago, which was a lot different than her selfies. The photo showed her posing while sitting at a grand piano by Steinway & Sons. The singer placed her left hand on top of the piano while playing something with her other hand. She also lay her head on her arm, creating a sense of drama.

This black-and-white picture has been liked over 766,000 times so far.

