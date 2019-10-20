Donald Trump Is An ‘Equal Opportunity Abuser Of People,’ Says Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham recently appear on Axios and touched on his relationship with Donald Trump and his feelings about the president. Despite initially not supporting Trump, Graham eventually became one of the president’s most vocal defenders, although he recently temporarily broke with the president on his decision to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria.

During the interview — partially available on Twitter — Graham was asked about whether his views on Trump’s character have sincerely changed.

“That’s a good question. I’ve got to know him. And I find him to be a handful. I find him to be an equal opportunity abuser of people, but at the end of the day, he can be very charming and be very gracious, and I’m judging him by his conduct.”

According to Graham, he would go “nuts” if he spent the duration of his day “analyzing every tweet” that Trump wrote.

Graham originally criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, going as far as to say he would have believed the directive came from Barack Obama if he didn’t know any better. Per Reuters, Graham backtracked on his opposition to Trump’s Syria decision, suggesting that it could be the right move. He reportedly revealed his change of heart during an interview on Fox News Channel.

“I am increasingly optimistic that we can have some historic solutions in Syria that have eluded us for years if we play our cards right,” he said.

#ICYMI Lindsey Graham changed his tune on yet *another* issue. Trump called his flip-phone, and Lindsey spinelessly fell in line on Turkey, abandoning our allies. pic.twitter.com/QmtPKzEpqu — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 18, 2019

According to Graham, Trump “appreciates what the Kurds have done” and wants to ensure that the Islamic State does not re-emerge in the region. He suggests that the U.S. will likely continue to work with the Kurds in Eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State.

Graham also said that the U.S. and Kurds could work together to “modernize Syrian oil fields,” which he suggests would provide revenue for the Kurds.

As The Inquisitr reported, not everyone has faith in Trump’s decisions surrounding Syria. Independent Justin Amash used a recent interview on NBC’s Meet the Press to highlight that Trump is moving forces back to Iraq as well as to Saudi Arabia, suggesting that he has no interest in bringing the troops home, as Trump has previously claimed.

Although Amash does not believe that U.S. troops should be in Syria, to begin with, he believes that Trump’s removal of U.S. troops from the country’s northeastern region was a mistake, suggesting that it was a rash decision that didn’t properly address the potential for a Turkish attack.