Ariel Winter Sizzles In A Plunging Minidress While Playing With Puppies

Ariel Winter knew the perfect way to end the week on social media — with an adorable double picture update where she snuggled with the cutest canine friends. The photos were from the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards, where she was a presenter last week.

Ariel is known for her love of animals and often posts heart-warming stories about dogs that need adoption or pleas for donations for them on her social media accounts.

She also has four dogs of her own — Casper, Chloe, Cash, and Cleo. However, Ariel has confessed that she would have more dogs if she could.

“Our house would be filled with dogs if it was up to me,” she said, in an interview with The New York Times.“But four is our max right now. We try to give them all enough attention.”

The brunette beauty first shot to fame playing middle child and nerd of the family Alex Dunphy on the ABC smash series Modern Family. The show has been one of the most popular ever for the network, both in terms of ratings and awards. It is ending this year, after eleven seasons.

The Modern Family star was also able to grab headlines thanks to her fondness for posting sultry shots of herself to Instagram. Because of this, she has developed an incredible fandom, with over four million followers on Instagram alone.

It has been to Ariel’s credit that she has been able to use her fame to help bring attention to causes related to animal welfare.

Fans of the actress have also expressed that they appreciate her passion for animal rights and wellness. Many of her uploads feature dogs that need adopting or pleas for volunteers, and her posts highlighting that passion is also likely part of the reason for her popularity.

In her latest upload, Ariel posted two pictures. In the first, she cuddles with a black and white dog, cocking her head to rest it against his. Her hair is styled naturally loose, and she shines with a sweet smile.

In the second, she bends down to pet a dog while on the carpet, showing off her legs in the short black minidress.

Other photos from the event show that the black minidress also features a plunging neckline and chic belt to showcase her hourglass figure. She accessorized with long dangling earrings and a matching black clutch.

