’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Think Tim Malcolm May Have Erectile Dysfunction

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Timothy Malcolm, a 38-year-old American entrepreneur who fell in love with Jeniffer Tarazona, a 25-year-old model living in Colombia. On the show, Malcolm decided to travel to meet his girlfriend, but his refusal to have sex with the woman has caused fans to believe he may be dealing with erectile dysfunction, according to an interview with Parade Magazine.

During their time on the show, Tarazona has steadily encouraged Malcolm to make a move on her so they could consummate their relationship. The couple tried to have sex on countless occasions but failed each time. When questioned about the reason, Tarazona said there were a number of factors at work, including the fact that Malcolm was just too scared.

During last week’s episode of the reality series, Malcolm explained to cameras that he had fallen asleep before he was able to have sex with Tarazona. This annoyed this woman, so he took her on a romantic spa date to provide release in other ways.

While chatting with Parade Magazine, Malcolm said he wasn’t focused on jumping into bed with his girlfriend because he wanted to make sure they had a solid foundation first. He said sex simply isn’t as important as it once was, and his main priority was trying to figure out whether or not a marriage with Tarazona could actually last.

“I’m kinda more in the mindset of like, people from the ’50s, where I believe if you take those vows, you really work to make it work,” he said. “And it’s not expendable. I don’t want a disposable marriage.”

Unfortunately, Tim’s approach didn’t sit well with fans — or Tarazona — and many people assumed he was hiding an issue with his penis.

“And a lot of people are making assumptions because of it,” Malcolm said.

Loading...

“They’re speculating every freaking thing that could be wrong with me, my sexuality, whether or not I have erectile dysfunction or, if I’m embarrassed of my penis size. I mean every illogical though you can think of is out there.”

Fans have even claimed Malcolm might have been born a woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. He said he’s seen people taking screenshots of his shirtless chest to examine for scars, which could indicate he had his “breasts” removed with a surgical procedure.

When asked whether or not he and Tarazona ended up having sex before the end of his visit, he said fans would just have to wait and see.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays.