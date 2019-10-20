Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Leaning On Sisters Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian For Co-Parenting Advice

Kylie Jenner is reportedly following her older sisters’ lead when it comes to co-parenting with ex Travis Scott.

It’s been several weeks since Jenner and Scott decided to end their relationship after two years together. Following their breakup, the exes both released statements that their primary focus is on their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. Since their split, Us Weekly reported that Jenner and Scott have been working as much as possible to follow through on their promise to do what is best for their daughter. The outlet shared that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is looking to her older sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian when figuring out how to navigate her new dynamic with Scott.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” the source shared. ” “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in that respect.”

Both Kourtney and Khloe have been where Jenner is, which is reportedly why they are perfect for mentoring their little sister through the co-parenting and/or breakup process. Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick have been co-parenting since they decided to end their relationship back in 2015. Disick shared with the publication that the two have “found their way” to be the best parents together for the sake of their children- Mason 9, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4.

Khloe’s co-parenting situation with Tristan Thompson is a little fresher. The two welcomed their daughter, True, into the world in April 2018. Less than one year later, the couple ended their relationship after Thompson was caught with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Jenner. Like Jenner, Khloe said that she is looking to Kourtney to figure out how best to navigate co-parenting with her NBA star ex.

In addition to working on co-parenting together, Jenner shared that their friendship is also a priority for the two of them. Their desire to remain friends is possibly why the two aren’t concerned over custody for their daughter. As of now, Stormi is reportedly spending 50 percent of her time between her two parents’ homes. Scott also reportedly doesn’t want to interfere with Jenner’s parenting choices in any way.

“Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life,” a source confirmed.