Ignite Model Lynnie Marie Puts Her Busty Assets On Full Display Through An Unbuttoned Jacket On Instagram

American model Lynnie Marie, who is popular on Instagram for posting her sexy snaps every week, recently took to her page and left her 1.2 million followers thoroughly impressed with a new, sultry snap.

In the pic, Lynnie looked nothing short of stunning as she opted for a grayish-mauve jacket and a paired of jeans. To spice things up, the model decided to ditch her bra and left her jacket unbuttoned to provide a generous view of her perky breasts to her legions of followers.

She struck a pose by tugging at the waistband of her jeans, looking straight into the camera and leaving her plump lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Staying true to her signature style, Lynnie opted for a full face of makeup, including a pink lipstick and a tinge of blusher, some bronze eye shadow and lots of mascara. Meanwhile, she wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Folsom, California. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the stylish outfit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

This isn’t the first time that Lynnie has opted for Fashion Nova as she is often seen in different skimpy outfits sponsored by the brand.

Within less than an hour of posting, the snap has accrued more than 5,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans praised the hottie and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are amazingly beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg! The perfect girl!!! absolutely stunning and gorgeous girl,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote the following comment to express his admiration.

“Hi to one of the most special, sexy, beautiful [and] hot-looking woman ever.”

Other fans posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to praise the model, while the remaining ones used one-word compliments like “goddess,” “hot,” “beautiful,” and “breathtaking,” to praise the blond bombshell.

Loading...

Prior to sharing the latest snap, Lynnie treated her fans to a bikini pic where she could be seen flaunting her assets while holding a glass of champagne in her hands. She opted for a full face of makeup and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she’s about to attend two Halloween parties in the coming week and asked them for costume suggestions.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at LEX Nightclub, which is a glitzy, Vegas-style dance club and lounge in Reno, Nevada. As of this writing, the snap has amassed over 9,000 likes and 360-plus comments.