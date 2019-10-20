Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns In Topless Instagram Selfies

Kaia Gerber has delivered a stunning Instagram update today. The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford is fast-rising in the fashion world, with Kaia increasingly being recognized as a standalone celebrity; it isn’t all about being Cindy’s daughter anymore. Kaia took to Instagram earlier today with some content that was technically pretty racy, although something about this teen always keeps it classy.

Kaia’s appearances haven’t always gone according to plan. A recent wardrobe malfunction in a fully-sheer shirt at Fashion Week saw the model a little compromised, but that’s all in the past.

Kaia’s photos today came from her bedroom; a pretty ordinary setting with a touch of glam from framed artwork in the background. The star was seated in front of her mirror, shot from the chest up. There were no two ways about this one: Kaia was topless, with the star rocking nothing but gold neck jewelry.

The selfies were stunning, as Kaia’s slender frame was on show. Fans may well have been most captivated by the model’s stunning features. Kaia opted for makeup consisting of warming blush, defined brows, and possible lipstick, but her natural beauty was shining through.

The star appeared looking downward and sideways at her screen in the first photo, with the second image taking on a more sultry feel as Kaia rested her head against her shoulder. Of course, both images saw the beauty’s modesty protected.

The snaps have proven hugely popular, racking up over 198,000 likes in under an hour. Comments poured in, with fans appearing to adore everything about the update. Of course, Kaia was praised by countless fans for her fierce beauty.

Kaia doesn’t open up about herself too much on social media, but magazine interviews have afforded fans the chance to get to know the model. Kaia has spoken warmly of her mother in interviews, although she’s also revealed that she has an appetite. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the star revealed her love of pasta.

“I don’t go a day without eating pasta. Penne with vodka sauce is my all-time favorite and is actually one of the things I know how to prepare myself. It’s very important to know how to make pasta because you can do it anywhere in the world. It’s easy, it’s fast, and everyone likes it,” she told the magazine.

“I love to grab lunch with friends at Café Habana Malibu. They have really good steak tacos and a Cuban-style banana split with caramelized plantains,” Kaia added.

Today’s update didn’t feature any food, but it didn’t hold back on the beauty. Fans wishing to see more of Kaia should follow her Instagram.