Hillary Clinton Now Has The ‘Status Of A Krassenstein Brother Troll,’ Says Mike Cernovich

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has injected herself back into the news cycle with her controversial attack on current Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who she claims is being groomed by Russia. The comments drew criticism from many, including CNN political commentator Van Jones, National Co-Chair of Bernie Sanders’ campaign Nina Turner, and former President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff Karl Rove.

The former Secretary of State also took to Twitter Sunday to troll Donald Trump’s letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with a fake letter from former President Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, which The Hill reports first appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Don’t be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an a**hole’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’ You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.”

Although Clinton’s post was humorous to some, others appeared to see it as a sign of how far the former presidential candidate has fallen.

“Hillary Clinton has moved from the most powerful offices of government to the status of a Krassenstrein [sic] Brother troll,” political commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted.

Ed and Brian Krassenstein were most known for their anti-Trump Twitter accounts and believed by many to be grifters as opposed to real progressives. Per Variety, the brothers’ accounts were suspended for allegedly using fake accounts to amplify their reach.

“Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service,” said a Twitter representative.

Sold out here (I’m told 1,500 people) for Hillary Clinton’s book talk inside Temple Emanu-El in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/2I0bOb2V8z — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) October 20, 2019

Before their rise as anti-Trump activists, the Krassensteins’ Florida home was subject to a raid by federal agents. According to a 2018 blog post by the brothers, they were suspected to be part of promoting scams on their websites and being connected to a fraud ring headed by a Russian organized crime syndicate. The brothers were never charged with any crimes and continue to suggest they never participated in any illegal activity.

Additionally, Cernovich recently pressed Trump to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht is the founder of the darknet marketplace Silk Road and is currently imprisoned for a slew of charges reportedly stemming from activity that took place on the website. According to Ulbricht’s supporters, his sentence is far too harsh for crimes that he himself allegedly did not commit.

Although Trump has yet to respond to Cernovich’s request, a petition for Ulbricht’s clemency currently has over 200,000 signatures and his supporters continue to take to social media to push for his release.