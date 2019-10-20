“General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis May Have A Halloween She Won’t Forget

Alexis won't be feeling too good very soon.

Alexis Davis has seemingly gotten her life back together on ABC’s General Hospital. She has a new boyfriend and plenty of cases to keep her busy. However, just when things are looking up for her, it may take a downward spiral fast. One thing that she has to worry about is Sam. Her daughter has just been sent to Pentonville to await trial for killing Shiloh. There is also someone who is out to make her pay, and that means evil is about to swoop in on her. In fact, it has already started.

Little does she know, Alexis’ past has caught up to her. Through this whole Shiloh fiasco, the incident involving Kristina’s abusive boyfriend’s death has once again emerged. Alexis ran him over with her car after he beat her daughter up years ago. It was supposedly an accident, but now there is someone who is ready to avenge his death. Keifer’s sister, Kendra, has been posing as Alexis’ trainer for a few weeks and things are about to take a turn for the worse. According to General Hospital spoilers by SheKnows Soaps, Alexis will be getting sick, and it will be on Halloween.

The spoilers tease that on October 31, Alexis will come down with the flu. There are no other details so far, but it stands to reason that it will be more than just the flu. Alexis has been consuming the powder nutritional shakes that Kendra has given her to keep her healthy. Unfortunately, it is doing the complete opposite. Last week, Kendra visited her brother’s grave and she was shown mixing some type of substance in with the nutrition powder.

Alexis wants to talk over her kiss with Neil… with Neil. Where will their relationship go from here?

A romantic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @NancyLeeGrahn pic.twitter.com/pbXtMhh00i — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 26, 2019

It is possibly poison or a drug that will make Alexis sick. It sounds like it will have the same symptoms of the flu. This all starts happening on Halloween. Last year it was Ryan Chamberlain who was terrorizing the people of Port Charles. Now Kendra’s evil plan is all set to play out, only this time it is only Alexis who is targeted. Now all they need is for Nelle and Ryan to somehow escape Pentonville to make it an extra scary Halloween for everyone else.

Loading...

Will Neil figure out what’s going on? Or will Julian be the one who saves Alexis? Julian has just been dumped by Kim Nero and will be stepping in to help with Franco’s trial, as The Inquisitr had detailed. He and Alexis have moved on from each other, but this incident with Kendra could be just the thing to bring them back together.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.