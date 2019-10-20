Gabrielle Union, 47, Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In Latest Instagram Update

Gabrielle Union is looking absolutely flawless in her latest Instagram post.

The Being Mary Jane alum posted a selfie for her 14.2 million followers to see. In the photo, Union is rocking a bare face as she stands outside next to a wall. Her face is tilted to one side as she is wearing an olive green top. Her hair is styled in two big braids that are styled away from her face. Union’s skin is glistening in the photo, as she stares at the camera and sports a closed-mouth smile.

At the time of writing, the photo of Union received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,800 comments under the post.

“Oh hey, Melanin,” one follower wrote.

“Love the hair!!!!!” another follower exclaimed.

“You look amazing hunni,” another fan shared.

Union also shared a photo from a star-studded date night she had on Saturday, October 19. While in Mexico City, the Bring It On actress was accompanied by her husband, Dwyane Wade. The couple was joined by actress Eva Longoria and her husband, Jose Baston. The four were enjoying dinner together and posed for a quick photo. In the picture, Union is all dolled up, wearing a gray pantsuit with a zebra-printed collar. She is also showing off her strapless bra in the photo and added red lipstick to the look.

At the time of writing, the photo of the crew received more than 70,000 likes. The photo also received more than 200 comments.

Union has historically received praise for her looks on social media. Many fans have commented on the Deliver Us from Eva star’s seemingly ageless photos throughout her time on Instagram. Fans also adore photos of her and her daughter, Kaavia, 11 months.

While Union has a positive experience on social media for the majority of the time, the actress has had to clap back on social media in defense of her family. E! News reports that Union recently had to defend a photo of her, Kaavia, and her stepchild, Zion Wade. A Twitter user reportedly screenshotted the post from Dwyane’s Instagram stories, where the former NBA star wrote “my girls.” After the Twitter user asked their followers what their thoughts were on Dwyane’s comments, Union decided to express her own opinions.

“Looks like love to me,” she tweeted. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s–t. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Fans of Gabrielle Union can follow the actress on Instagram for more updates.