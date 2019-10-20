Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Flashes Plenty Of Cleavage And Her Pretty Smile In New Pic

Instagram model Eden Levine, who is famous on the platform because of her curvy figure and racy pictures, took to her page on Sunday, October 20, and treated her 1.7 million fans to a new revealing snap.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a pink crop top that she paired with gray bottoms. To pose for the snap, Eden bent down, flashed her beautiful smile and looked straight into the camera. In the process, the model also exposed an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie wore a full face of makeup, including a pinkish-mauve shade of lipstick, pink blusher and lots of mascara. Finally, Eden wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very chic look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she is about to post another bikini try-on haul video on her YouTube channel.

Within an hour of posting, the picture has garnered more than 2,400 likes and over 70 comments where fans praised Eden for her beauty and hot figure.

Apart from Eden’s regular fans, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, influencers and celebs. These included Camilla Gimenez, Diana Sparks, Lynnie Marie and Fiorella Viñas, among others.

“Another stunning picture,” one of her fans commented.

“You are a work of art,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Your curves make me crazy.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “love that beautiful smile,” “absolutely gorgeous lady,” “my goddess,” “delish,” and “let’s get married,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the current snap, Eden posted a set of picture where she could be seen dressed up as the Queen of Alantis from the American animated film, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

For the purpose, the model opted for a bodysuit that allowed her to show off her pert derriere as she turned her back toward the camera in one of the pictures.

The model wore a full face of makeup, wore a blond wig and held a gold trident in her hands to complete her attire.

In the caption, Eden informed her fans that her costume was from the online women’s costumes brand, Starline.

Even though Eden works as a full-time model, studies have been a priority for her. In fact, she has earned a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in her home country of El Salvador.