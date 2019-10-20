Ivanka Trump Wears A Scoop-Neck Plaid Dress To Celebrate A Day Of Female Empowerment

Ivanka Trump has been vocal about her support for women-focused initiatives. In fact, it was part of the reason that the first daughter gave up her life in New York to join father President Trump in the White House as one of his advisors. With this in mind, it is fitting that the Penn graduate was on hand to celebrate the first all women’s spacewalk, as well as later attending a discussion on female empowerment in the developing world.

the spacewalk had previously been planned for this past spring, but was postponed because there were not enough women-sized suits for the event.

Though suit-size sounds like a simple fix, it is not. It costs millions of dollars to build a spacesuit, in addition to the time and labor required. Moreover, it is necessary for the suit to fit well as any gaps will be filled with air, which is not good in a low-gravity environment.

However, the recent mission went off without a hitch, and Ivanka honored the occasion by dressing in a very feminine way, perhaps to honor the female-focused event. Her dress was a long-sleeved plaid style by Rosie Assoulin. It was a gray base, with multicolored stripes in red, green, and purple, to form that plaid. It was a fashionable midi length, and featured a low scoop-neck neckline. The dress retails for nearly $2,000.

The D.C. transplant paired the dress with a pair of dark brown heels. Her new bob was styled straight and sleek, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings with a pearl accent.

She later continued to wear the ensemble while attending a panel at the IMF/World Bank annual meeting.

The purpose of Ivanka’s speech was to encourage countries that wanted to have closer economic ties to the United States to have more initiatives to bolster female participation in the workplace, as well as providing more legal protections.

“We in the United States think about our development assistance through the lens of achieving the goal for countries of self-reliance,” she told her audience, per Reuters.

“And you cannot achieve self-reliance and the ability of a country to become a trading partner if you are not fully realizing the potential of 50 percent of your population, and in fact have barriers against them to realizing that potential.”

In 2017, Trump created a women’s entrepreneurship fund, in collaboration with 13 others countries and the World Bank.

She also recently attended a panel on providing more tech opportunities to disadvantaged communities.