Julianne Hough Channels Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Temptress In Lacy Bra Top

Julianne Hough plays the woman who inspired one of Dolly Parton's biggest hits in the country singer's new Netflix series.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough is making the move back to acting in Dolly Parton’s new Netflix series, and the 31-year-old blonde bombshell is portraying the subject of one of the buxom country musician’s most famous songs.

As reported by People, Netflix recently published two new stills from Dolly Parton’s upcoming series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. Each episode of the show will tell a different story based on one of the 73-year-old living music legend’s beloved tunes. The character Julianne is playing is based on “Jolene,” Dolly’s song about a gorgeous temptress with “flaming locks of auburn hair.” Dolly sings the song from the viewpoint of a woman who is begging Jolene not to steal her man just because she can.

In one still from the “Jolene” episode, Julianne Hough is pictured rocking the red hair that Dolly describes in her song. The Grease: Live! actress is wearing a lacy top that resembles a bra, and it’s almost the same color as her wavy tresses. Her revealing outfit also includes a lacy white shirt that’s completely open in the front and a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. She’s holding the neck of a guitar in one hand.

Dolly is posing in the picture with Julianne. Even though the seductive Jolene is her romantic rival in the song, she’s giving the character a warm hug, and both women have big smiles on their faces. Dolly is wearing a belted denim dress.

In another image, Julianne Hough’s Jolene is rocking a lacy blue bra. She’s sitting at a bar beside Dolly’s character, and she has a bunch of dollar bills in her hands. Dolly is wearing a blue satin dress with black fishnet sleeves and black lace embellishments. The women appear to be having a serious conversation.

In Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Julianne Hough will play a waitress with aspirations of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Dolly’s character is named Babe, and she’ll serve as the wannabe superstar’s mentor. According to Fox News, other characters featured in the “Jolene” episode are an unhappily married man going through a midlife crisis (Dallas Roberts) and the president of a local woman’s league (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) who finds herself “pulled into Jolene’s world.”

Hough, whose other acting credits include the 2012 musical Rock of Ages and the 2011 Footloose remake, revealed that she’ll be singing with Dolly.

“I get to be Jolene, one of the most iconic characters she’s written about,” she said.

“I’m extremely pumped and honored to be doing music with Dolly. I sing in it, and I sing with her.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Julianne Hough recently showed off her singing abilities on America’s Got Talent. She’s one of the judges on the reality competition, so she used it as a platform to perform her single “Transform” live for the first time last month.

Fans of the multi-talented star can watch her bring Jolene to life when Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings premieres November 22 on Netflix.