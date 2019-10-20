Kylie Jenner Poses With Friend Yris Palmer In A Pink Bikini While Poolside

Kylie Jenner seems to have gone on a small getaway and is sharing a moment of it with her 148 million Instagram followers.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a photo of herself and her friend Yris Palmer. In the photo, Jenner and Palmer both have their backs to the camera as they show off their bikini-ready bodies. The two are both wearing light pink bikinis as they sit near a gorgeous pool with mountains and trees as their view. Palmer’s full bikini is shown in the photo, while Jenner’s bikini top is hidden under her long, black hair. Palmer’s profile is shown, though, with the CEO’s sunglasses being seen in the photo.

At the time of writing, the steamy bikini photo of the two friends received more than 4 million likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under Jenner’s post.

“OOOOO THAT BODY,” one follower wrote.

“I’m ready to recreate all of these,” another fan commented.

“You forgot my invite,” another fan said.

Jenner wrote in her caption that she was spending some time with her close girlfriends on Sunday, October 20. The mogul didn’t share where she currently was, but, based off her comments, one of her older sisters joined in on the fun. Kourtney Kardashian commented under the photo of Jenner and Palmer that she was left out of the photo that Jenner ended up posting on her timeline.

“Where’s the rest of us?” Kardashian asked.

Jenner’s weekend trip could possibly be from a hectic week of accidentally going viral. The Inquisitr previously reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made headlines after a clip from her YouTube video caught the attention of thousands of social media users. In the video, Jenner is giving a tour of her office when she brings the camera into her daughter, Stormi Webster’s room. After singing the phrase “rise and shine” to her baby girl, her fans instantly praised her for her singing abilities.

Jenner’s video caught the attention of several celebrities who added their own version of the short song. Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande both sang the song on their respective Instagram pages. Jenner’s ex, Tyga, also added the phrase to a caption of his most recent Instagram post.

Loading...

Jenner has also embraced her now-viral tune. The 22-year-old billionaire has since changed her Instagram bio to “rise and shine.” She also posted a photo of her face photoshopped on a picture of the sun. The post was adored by a plethora of Jenner’s fans, receiving 8 million likes as of recent.