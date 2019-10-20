‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 12 Wraps Filming: Nene Leakes Is Reportedly Still Feuding With The Cast

NeNe Leakes reportedly made no progress with her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has wrapped production on the upcoming episodes of Season 12 and according to a new report, cast member Nene Leakes hasn’t made much progress with her co-stars.

According to Radar Online, Leakes started off the season estranged from nearly all of her co-stars and at the end of Season 12, she was practically in the same spot when it came to her relationships with the rest of the cast. Luckily, however, she was able to make amends with Porsha Williams after hashing things out with her co-star as filming came to an end.

“NeNe and Porsha have made up, they had a come to Jesus talk and they are in a much better place,” an insider revealed to the outlet on October 18. “NeNe really doesn’t have a problem with Porsha anymore, she has made up with her after the closet incident.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Leakes was accused of getting physical with a pregnant Williams at the end of the 11th season earlier this year. However, after the drama played out on the series’ finale, the women talked things out and reportedly didd so “while cameras were rolling” for Season 12.

As for Leakes’ relationship with Moore, the women reportedly remained at odds throughout the entirety of the 12th season, partially due to the fact that Leakes believes Moore is lying about the end of her relationship with Marc Daly. Moore and Daly announced in September that after two years of marriage and one child, they had decided to end their marriage.

According to the source, Leakes and Moore are expected to come to blows with one another during the upcoming taping of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion.

Although Leakes was also on the outs with Kandi Burruss when filming on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 began earlier this year, the two women reportedly had a talk with one another early on in the season and made amends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore recently spoke to TMZ about Leakes and accused her of bullying the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I don’t know why she is so intimidated by me but I really just wish she would get herself together because I come in peace,” Moore said at the time. “But, she always finds a way to be bothered.”

Moore also told the outlet that Leakes simply doesn’t have many friends on the cast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.