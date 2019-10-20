Kate Beckinsale Examines Candy In Unbuttoned Nightie & Instagram Is In Love

Kate Beckinsale appears to be in candy mode. The Pearl Harbor actress updated her Instagram recently with plenty of it – and she seemed to be relishing the whole experience. Kate’s social media definitely sees some unusual stuff going on: the actress recently revealed her vagina name on Instagram, although today’s post had nothing to do with body parts. Kate appeared to have been the recipient of a ton of sweet treats, with her caption even mentioning that the Brit inside her always responds well to candy.

The video showed Kate looking pretty dolled-up – at least, she seemed to be in the process of getting there. Kate was seen sitting barefoot on a chair and wearing a white nightie with ruffled details at the hem and sleeve. Fans will likely have noticed that the gown was unbuttoned, although Kate wasn’t showing anything too racy. The star was delivering somewhat of a bombshell vibe from hair seen in curlers, plus a full face of makeup accentuating her pretty features.

The video was about the candy, though. Kate was seen unwrapping various items in paper bags and examining the contents. Fans saw all kinds of candy, although Kate’s sheer excitement was likely the draw, here.

“Omg, omg! Is that Fruit Salad?” Kate was heard saying.

Americans may be less familiar with this chewy candy, but it’s hugely popular in the U.K. That said, Fruit Salad is considered somewhat of a childhood treat in Britain.

Instagram is officially in love. Comments poured in from the moment the update went live, with users appearing to adore everything about the video.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“How excited was I when you got the Parma Violets out? Then you say they are only for old men…The heartbreak…,” one user wrote with a touch of sarcasm.

“Always making me smile with a smile,” a user told the star.

“All I have to offer is my heart…good enough?” was another comment.

Kate’s video had racked up over 53,000 views within the first 40 minutes of it going live. The 46-year-old might not rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, but this star has her fans. For the most part, Kate seems adored for going offbeat with her social media updates, although there’s no denying that the star’s killer body is a draw: many a workout update showcases this. Kate recently posted a gym video of herself appearing to stretch into a split.

