Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Gets On Her Knees At The Beach, Then Rocks Some Daisy Dukes

Though many photographs of Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez come from professional modeling shots, like an incredibly sizzling beach shot posted earlier today, she is not immune from the classic mirror selfie, and Suzy treated her fans to one such example in her most recent Instagram update.

The brunette beauty is no doubt feeling confident in her looks, as she is still riding high off her recent International Miss BumBum win. This comes after she had previously won the title in the original Brazilian competition back in 2015.

She has been keeping busy since her win, going on multiple television shows to give interviews, like one where she danced while wearing a crop top and daisy dukes, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

It seems as if Suzy was a fan of the jeans shorts, as she decided to wear them once again for her lazy Sunday ensemble. Though many women resort to comfy sweatpants and t-shirts on Sunday, Suzy is sure to take her position as a bombshell seriously, and made sure that she was dressed to impress.

As previously mentioned, the buxom brunette wore the tiniest pair of daisy dukes imaginable — so short that they just manage to skim the upper part of her thigh. Fans are no doubt delighted that they expose so much of her tanned and toned thighs.

Her washboard abs are also on display, as she wore only a small black bra on top. The scoop neck nature of the bra made sure to flatter her cleavage in the best way possible. She also rocked a black blazer over, adding a touch of chicness to the look.

Suzy’s long black locks are feature the loosest of waves as they cascade to her waist. She completed the look with a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Within an hour of posting, the picture already earned over 2,700 likes and around 50 comments.

“You are my inspiration love you so much,” gushed one fan about the sun-kissed stunner.

“Goddess,” added another, with a number of emoji like the crown, explosion, and hugging face.

Loading...

“Beautiful,” echoed a third, with several heart-eye emoji.

The picture came just minutes after one of Suzy’s sultriest shots yet. In the picture, she wears a brown and yellow printed bikini, but it is not just the attire that was setting pulses racing. It was the fact that the brunette bombshell was posed on her hands and knees, making sure that her most famous asset was raised and on full display.

Fans understandably went wild over the photo, and gave it nearly 7,000 likes and more than 130 comments in just over an hour.