‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer And Boyfriend Scott Kluth Are Back Together And She’s Reportedly ‘Smitten’

Tinsley Mortimer is giving her relationship with Scott Kluth another shot.

Tinsley Mortimer and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth, are back together.

According to an October 18 report from Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member and the Coupon Cabin CEO made their reconciliation official last Wednesday during a tea party with Mortimer’s co-stars, which was being filmed for the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo TV reality series.

“Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together,” an insider explained to the magazine.

Radar Online was first to share the news about Mortimer and Kluth’s trip to Canada.

While Mortimer and Kluth have been known to break up and make up frequently, the insider insisted that when it comes to their latest reconciliation, the two were enjoying more than a brief rendezvous. Instead, they are reportedly completely back together, and when it comes to the reality star’s outlook on their future, Mortimer is said to be “smitten” with Kluth.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Carole Radziwill, Mortimer’s former co-star, introduced her and Kluth years ago as they filmed the series’ ninth season, which aired in 2017. Then, in June of the following year, Mortimer and Kluth endured their first of many public breakups.

At the time of their June 2018 split, an insider told Us Weekly magazine that Mortimer and Kluth had parted ways due to their busy schedules, which kept Mortimer in New York City and Kluth in Chicago. As the insider explained at the time, Mortimer and Kluth were known to take “little breaks” in their relationship.

A short time after Mortimer and Kluth’s split was shared by Us Weekly magazine, Mortimer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she confirmed that she and Kluth were on a break before noting that being in a long-distance relationship was a difficult thing to manage.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer opened up about her on-and-off relationship with Kluth during a July taping of The Real Housewives of New York City: After Show after a number of her co-stars suspected that she and Kluth were secretly dating but they were telling people they had split in an effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“It’s so frustrating because actually, my dog Bambi had died and I wasn’t around the girls right after Miami that much and I think it just started to get this whole thing brewing,” she explained.

Mortimer and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime early next year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.