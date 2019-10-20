Issa Vegas Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Bright Red Lingerie On Instagram

Fitness model and Instagram star Issa Vegas, who is well-known among her legions of followers for her racy bikini and lingerie snaps, recently took to her page and wowed her fans and onlookers with a new sultry pic.

In the picture, Issa could be seen rocking a set of red lingerie and turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, a move that allowed her to flaunt her pert booty. The model posed while looking outside a balcony. Per the caption, and as seen in the pic, she made the post to promote a bottle of Mexican massage oil.

Issa wore her hair down, closed her eyes and could be seen kissing the bottle to strike a pose.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 97,000 likes and about 1,250 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot body and showered her with numerous compliments.

While most of the comments were posted in Spanish, there were many in English and other languages too. This shows that the model has fans from all over the world.

“My babe in red,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The best body on Instagram,” another one chimed in.

“Damn!! Sweetheart, you are so hot and amazing! I love you so much,” a third commentator posted to express his admiration for Issa.

Other fans used words and phrases like “too beautiful,” “speechless,” “simply wow,” and “goddess,” to praise the model.

This isn’t the first time that the model has posted her amazing booty picture on the photo-sharing website as she is known for doing so quite often. Nonetheless, her fans never seem to get enough of Issa’s hotness and are always seen asking for more.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared a very hot picture of herself last month where she could be seen flaunting her derriere in a set of black thong-style bottom. To spice things up, the model climbed onto a red leather sofa and knelt down on it to strike a side pose.

Similarly, she shared another picture of herself in black lingerie where she stood next to a window to strike a sultry pose. The picture amassed a whopping 249,000 likes and about 2,800 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and whenever she posts her racy snaps on the platform, they always have a very high tendency of going viral.

Apart from her hot booty picture, Issa also posted two snap in her Instagram Stories where she could be seen wearing a pink push-up bra that she teamed with black shorts to show off her amazing figure.