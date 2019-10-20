‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Goes Braless Underneath A White Blazer

Though many social media admirers probably think that Russian bombshell Nata Lee always knows exactly what to give her followers, she seemed in need of advice on Sunday when she asked their opinion about her latest picture. The snap featured the blonde beauty in an incomplete ensemble for going out in public, earning an overwhelmingly positive response.

The musical stunner first rose to prominence after receiving attention due to both her DJ skills and her good looks. Soon, online publications started calling her the “world’s hottest DJ.” She was also signed with the Russian modeling agency, Mavrin, which was co-founded by her boyfriend Aleksandr.

It was Mavrin who featured in Nata Lee’s caption query since she claimed he had suggested she post the picture. The blonde beauty confessed she wasn’t sure and asked her followers to give the final verdict. Considering the picture earned many more than 100,000 likes within just a couple of hours of posting, it would seem that the share was a hit.

In the shot, Nata Lee posed against a gray staircase low to the ground in a fun and flirtatious position. Her blonde locks were left natural with a slight curl and were styled in a side-swept fashion. She also wore little makeup, letting her true beauty and stunning blue eyes shine through.

For her outfit, Nata Lee wore a white blazer. Daringly, she wore absolutely nothing underneath, giving viewers a large hint of her cleavage. She also gave a glimpse of her underwear, which can be seen thanks to her crouched pose.

Her short skirt also showed off her long and tanned legs to their best advantage which appeared elongated thanks to her black-studded high heels.

The picture earned more than 115,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments within three hours.

“‘Nice photo’ is an understatement…[you’re] gorgeous,” replied a besotted fan, adding several fire emoji to his statement.

“This one made my day,” added a second.

“One of your best photos,” declared a third, with both the perfection hand emoji and a heart-eyes face.

Nata Lee posted a picture yesterday where again she gave her followers a glimpse of her undergarments. This time, the buxom blonde was wearing navy and white striped pajamas, with a pair of gunmetal lace underwear that is visible thanks to her bent leg.

Posed while still in bed, Nata Lee drove her fans wild with the sultry shot.

The picture earned over 173,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

She also recently dropped jaws while wearing a white mesh bra, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.