Nicki Minaj Rocks Pink, Wavy Hair In Latest Stunning Instagram Selfie

Nicki Minaj recently shared a stunning selfie showing off a new hairdo for her 106 million Instagram followers to see.

The “MEGATRON” rapper posted a photo of herself on Saturday, October 19. In the snap, Minaj is staring directly at the camera with her lips poked out. Her hair is styled in a bright pink wig that appears slightly wild throughout. Minaj paired the pink hair with bright, pink lipstick for a more dramatic effect. To further add to the glamorous look, Minaj wore thick, black eyeliner and styled it with dramatic winged tips.

At the time of writing, the photo of Minaj received more than 1 million likes. The photo also received over 20,000 comments.

“Real-life Barbie,” one follower wrote.

“Da prettiest,” another follower chimed in.

“YASSSSS SLAY QUEEN,” another follower wrote.

Minaj has been known to change her hair often throughout her career. The “Good Form” rapper’s latest hair change comes just one week after she was showing off a bright, red-orange hairstyle on Instagram. While attending the launch event for her collaboration with Fendi, “#FendiPrintsOn,” Minaj wore a short bob that appeared to be soaking wet in the photo. While posing for the camera, Minaj is seen wearing a silver fishnet dress which allowed much of her skin to peek through. Minaj also showed off her silver Fendi bra and panties in the photo. To further add to the look, Minaj is rocking a silver belt, earrings, and shoes, as well as a Fendi bag.

At the time of writing, the extravagant look from Minaj received 1.8 million likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under her post.

“Nicki you’re beautiful inside and out,” one fan said.

“My sis the baddest,” another follower chimed in.

“Queen tings,” another fan said.

During her launch event, which took place on Wednesday, October 16, Minaj made sure that she had her boo, Kenneth Petty, by her side. The couple has seemingly been going strong since they first went public with their relationship back in December 2018. The two have known each other since before Minaj’s fame, as she has often referred to Petty as her “soulmate.”

According to E! News, Minaj provided more details about her impending marriage to Petty at her launch event. The rapper shared that she and Petty are currently waiting for a pastor they like to officiate their union. Minaj said that, once that is taken care of, the couple could be married in as little as a week. While she is ready for marriage, she confirmed that an actual wedding for the couple may take place in “like, two years from now.”