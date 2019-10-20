WWE Spoilers: Superstar Returning, Seth Rollins Talks Burning It All Down On ‘Raw;

WWE is setting things up for a big 'Monday Night Raw' this week.

With Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, WWE really has a lot of work to do in building up the card and even completing it. A lot of work looks as if it is going to be done on this week’s Monday Night Raw, though, and there is actually a good bit of mystery coming from the red brand. Seth Rollins is going to discuss burning it all down, a superstar returns from injury, and The O.C. will face off against a surprise opponent on Monday evening.

The official website of WWE has released its preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw, and it already looks like a stacked event.

Seth Rollins to discuss burning down The Firefly Fun House

Last week, Seth Rollins visited the Firefly Fun House and obliterated Bray Wyatt before burning everything down. The feud is continuing to heat up between these two superstars, and this week, Rollins will explain his actions.

Flair to name final member of Team Flair for WWE Crown Jewel

Only one spot remains open on either team for the big 10-man tag team match at Crown Jewel, and the “Nature Boy” needs to fill it. Hulk Hogan has already completed his very strong team with the recent addition of captain Roman Reigns, but Ric Flair likely has an ace in the hole.

The Street Profits challenge The O.C. with a mystery friend in their corner

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a big six-man tag team match was rumored for this week’s Raw, and it has now been confirmed to happen. The O.C. is a powerful force, but they don’t know exactly who awaits them as the Street Profits are making their main roster debut and bringing a mystery partner.

WWE

Loading...

Sin Cara returns to Raw against Andrade

Andrade is one of the newest superstars for the red brand, as he was recently selected by Raw in the WWE Superstar Draft. Last week, he picked up a big victory over Ali, but this week, he will face off against Sin Cara, who is returning from injury. It won’t be easy for either superstar to earn a win.

Rey Mysterio to appear live on Raw

After being demolished by Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago, Rey Mysterio has introduced the WWE Universe to big-time backup in Cain Velasquez. This week, Rey Rey will appear to address everything that has been going on with him lately, and he wants the Monday Night Raw audience to know what’s coming next for him.