Pauline Tantot Pulls Down Her Pants At A Park & Shows Off Her Booty

Instagram sensation Pauline Tantot shared a series of new photos today, and it was all about her booty.

The photo set at first looked innocent enough, with Tantot posing against an outdoor bench alongside her dog. She wore a long-sleeved, cropped top. It had a scoop neck, which allowed her to show off her cleavage. She also sported a pair of casual, light gray sweatpants. Pauline didn’t wear any visible jewelry, and accessorized with a dark gray beanie.

The second photo, was however much more flirty, as she turned around and pulled her sweats down. She pulled it down below her booty, so that it was exposed in the shot. She wore a gray thong, and was caught mid-laugh as she closed her eyes. Her hair was worn down and fell down her back.

The model then shared another innocent photo, where she was spotted leaning down to hug her dog.

But the final photo was like the second, as she popped her booty with her pants pulled down.

You can check out the post on her Instagram page. It’s also been liked over 76,000 times even though it’s only been live for one hour. Plus, fans are letting her know which picture they liked best in the comments section.

“[Two] because we can see you utterly beautiful smile,” said a fan.

“You know im saying ALL 4 when you the baddest on the [planet],” complimented another fan, punctuating their message with an earth emoji.

“Now you’re a Instagram model and a calendar. You’re so talented,” said a follower.

“What area of France are you at?” wondered another follower, who took note of the geotag, which noted that the photos were taken in Paris.

In addition, Tantot posted another mirror selfie yesterday, as she crouched on the ground of a luxury bathroom. The model was seen on her knees, while wearing just a thong and a sports bra. She was spotted in front of a marble bathtub.

Pauline wore her hair up in a ponytail, which she secured with a scrunchie. She left some of her bangs down to frame her face, and she also wore gray socks and slippers.

Tantot gave her signature pout in the shot, as she held the phone with her left hand. It looked like she had a band-aid on her pointer finger, and she rocked a dark manicure.

This photo was liked over 180,000 times.

Fans that can’t get enough of Pauline can check out her prior post where she went topless with a surreal filter. Plus, her twin sister, Mathilde is also on Instagram.