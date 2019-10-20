Miley Cyrus Stuns In Spandex Sports Bra For Warrior Stretch Session: ‘On Vocal Rest, Not Body’

Miley Cyrus has sent a reminder via Instagram. The “Slide Away” singer — who has been giving her voice a rest following her case of tonsillitis that landed her on an IV in the hospital — but the 26-year-old hasn’t given up on keeping fit. Miley tends not to post too many workouts via her permanent Instagram posts, although her Instagram stories showcase plenty of them. The star took to her that platform earlier today with a reminder that she is a workout queen with fans likely eyeing up everything from her steely strength to her super-tiny outfit.

Miley’s video was somewhat mesmerizing. The blonde had been kneeling on a raised gym bench while raising up her torso using her impressive strength. Miley didn’t wobble or falter as her smooth motion showcased a perfect delivery. Miley had lifted herself up with her arms into the warrior yoga position, with the up-and-down motion appearing to encompass the star’s yogi mindset and that of a traditional core workout.

Miley rocked an all-black wardrobe. The star had opted for a tiny sports bra in spandex that featured a white Nike logo. Miley paired her bra with tight leggings in the same fabrics while allowing for space between the upper and lowers making it possible for the singer to flaunt rock-hard abs. The star appeared barefoot and seemed to be free of makeup.

Miley’s hospital stay made major headlines. The star updated her social media from the facility, with fans were able to witness her mom Tish as she kept Miley company while she brushed her hair. Also supporting the singer during her illness was new boyfriend Cody Simpson. The relationship has been of interest to many since Miley apparently moved on quickly from both from her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and the brief relationship she had with Kaitlynn Carter after her August 10 split.

Cody recently spoke out about the relationship via Us Weekly.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship. The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,”

Miley was alone in her upload on Sunday, but much of her recent social media activity has included her new man.

