Find Out What Caelynn Miller-Keyes Really Thinks About Living In A Van With Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes recently opened up about her new lifestyle regarding living in a van with Dean Unglert, according to Hollywood Life. The arrangement for the duo who has been a couple for around four months seems to be working out as the pair have been busy traveling and working.

For Caelynn, this has also meant unveiling her collaboration with Boohoo, which was a big moment for her. During an interview, the reality TV star talked about the ways in which Dean has affected her in a positive way.

“Adjusting with Dean has been interesting because he lives in a van, but it’s been really fun,” she said.

“He has me being more of a minimalist. And – I don’t know – there [are] two sides of me. I say there’s the Miller side of me and the Keyes side of me… and he brings out the Miller side of me more. The adventurous side,” added Miller-Keyes.

She also talked about her Hawaii trip.

“We’re doing a road trip in the van next week. I love the van, surprisingly… We just did…Hawaii on a motorcycle, which I’ve never been on and it was 11 hours on the back of a motorcycle,” she said.

Fans may have noticed her Instagram update from three days ago, which was geotagged in Maui. She has been posing outdoors on a manicured lawn, with a blue ocean behind her. Caelynn rocked a white crop top and burnt orange pants featuring an exaggerated flare cut with thick drawstrings.

The first photo of the set showed Caelynn posing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She smiled with her lips closed, and wore her hair back in a ponytail.

A second photo showed her playing with her hair, while a third picture focused on her outfit. Caelynn stood with her arms up, which meant that her lacy bralette worn underneath her top was visible in the shot.

Since then, Miller-Keyes has shared a new photo of herself and Dean at Joshua State Park, noting that they had been headed towards Arizona. She rocked a brown jacket which she wore over a black crop top and fitted pants.

The final photo of the set showed the couple posing next to each other. Dean sported a hat and sunglasses along with a blue t-shirt and shorts. He held a camera in his left hand.

Fans who cannot get enough of the couple can keep an eye on their social media accounts. Plus, check out an earlier post in which Caelynn showed off her tan lines in a red bikini top.