Porsha Williams Sizzles In Throwback Photo Of Her Wearing Black Lingerie On Instagram

Porsha Williams is ready to return to her post-baby body.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently shared a throwback photo with her 4.9 million followers. In the photo, Williams was rocking a sexy, black lingerie set. The top part of the piece, which allowed the reality star to flaunt major cleavage, flowed down to a criss-cross design across her flat stomach. The adornments hit the bottom of her suit, showing off the lace with which the piece was designed. Williams posed outside during the photoshoot as she sat on an orange chair while a swimming pool served as her backdrop.

Williams did not stop at ensuring that the photo captured her amazing body. The Porsha’s Having a Baby star’s hair and makeup were equally as flawless in the post. Her locks had been styled into a bob with loose curls flowing down her neck. Her makeup was sexy yet simple, as she added foundation, faux eyelashes, smoky eyeshadow, and pink lipstick to appear in front of the camera.

The photo of Williams received has more than 100,000 likes and has also received more than 1,800 comments from the beauty’s fans and followers.

“Porsha, you had better be careful before Dennis try to get another baby from you!” one follower warned.

“That’s Cute, I need that one,” another follower chimed in.

“Got us out here bout to flatline,” another follower said.

In her caption, Williams shared that the photo had been taken before she gave birth to her first daughter. The Inquisitr previously reported that the Go Naked Hair CEO delivered her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in April. PJ was the first child for Williams and her fiance, businessman Dennis McKinley.

While Williams has gushed about the joys of motherhood, she has also been transparent with her followers about the changes that her body faced after giving birth to PJ. Earlier this year, Williams said that she has been struggling to get back to her original weight before she gave birth. Although she said she wanted to return to her body, Williams has also learned to embrace the body she has at the present moment.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of herself dancing around in the bathroom in a form-fitting dress.

She also shared that her overall concern was to be the best mother she can be to PJ.

“I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size,” she explained. “I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!”